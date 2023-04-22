Home » Wels: New bike path in the Oberfeldstrasse
Wels: New bike path in the Oberfeldstrasse

Wels: New bike path in the Oberfeldstrasse

On Monday, the municipal council unanimously decided to pay the landlord for the required areas along Oberfeldstraße. The costs for this are around 180,000 euros.

Up to now there was only a pedestrian and cycle path on one side of the section between Laahener Straße and Vogelweiderstraße. Now structurally separate cycle paths are being built on both sides, which connect to the existing ones in Laahener Strasse and Vogelweiderstrasse and to those in the upper Oberfeldstrasse. In addition, 37 trees will be planted along the path.

“We are very pleased that this solution is coming about,” says City Councilor Stefan Ganzert (SP). “Projects like this often fail because of the basic fee. Here it was successful, so that a gap in the cycle path network has become possible,” says the speaker. The new connection is also important with regard to the Laahen settlement area, which is one of the most important development areas.

The project was originally budgeted for next year. “Since the transfer was quicker than expected, we want to start work this year,” says Ganzert.

