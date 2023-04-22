Bundesliga live ticker: Does BVB use the Bayern mistake against Frankfurt?

FAfter the return of Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle, Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund can hope for more stability in defense. After recovering from muscle injuries, the two national defenders are back in the squad this Saturday (6:30 p.m. / Sky) in the game against Eintracht Frankfurt. Schlotterbeck is back in the starting XI alongside Mats Hummels, Süle is initially on the bench. As in the 2-1 win against Union Berlin and the 3-3 draw in Stuttgart, captain Marco Reus initially has to be content with a role as a reservist.

BVB can take over the lead in the table with a win thanks to FC Bayern’s 1:3 win at FSV Mainz 05. “We noticed that,” said coach Edin Terzic shortly before kick-off at Sky.

Unlike at BVB, the personnel situation for the guests on the defensive has not relaxed. As expected, after Hrvoje Smolcic and Kristijan Jakic, Evan Ndicka is also out. After all, Almamy Touré is back in the squad. The Frankfurters also have to do without offensive man Jesper Lindström. Compared to the 1-1 draw against Mönchengladbach a week ago, coach Oliver Glasner made four changes.