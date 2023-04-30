Wendy Corzo is the new Vallenata Queen

With her particular dance accompanied by the rhythm of the notes of her accordion, Wendy Paola Corzo Carmona established herself as the new Vallenata Queen in the ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’ park.

The accordion player, of Kankuama descent, convinced the jury with the walk ‘Martha Helena’, by Luis Enrique Martínez, the merengue ‘El pique’, by Luis Enrique Martínez, the son ‘Levántate María’, by Francisco Rada, and the puya ‘ They don’t even reach my heels’, by him.

In the interpretation she was accompanied on the box by Luis Miguel Fonseca Madariaga and on the guacharaca by Victoria Suárez Leiva.

The title came after competing three times in the category without winning, but competing in the finals.

“This is also an achievement of my Kankuama ethnic group from the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta,” he said.

Corzo is the second vallenata to win in the Major Accordion category, the first was Nasly Patiño in 2021.

Corzo Carmona, from Valledupar, has also competed in different cultural competitions. She was youth queen at the Vallenato Indio Tayrona Festival, amateur vice queen at the Tierra del ‘Cachaquito’ Festival, child queen at the Voices and Songs Festival, and queen at the Vallenato Femenino Encounter, EVAFE, 2017.

Now, he hopes to continue with his national and international artistic career.

THE FINALISTS

Sara Marcela Arango Pérez: took second place. The young woman, from La Apartada, Córdoba, is the third time she has competed to win the title of Major Accordion Maker.

In 2021 he managed to take second place and in 2022 he took third place.

Madelaine Bolaño: took third place. The accordion player, who is the granddaughter of ‘Chico Bolaños’, a great precursor of Vallenato music, has participated in this category since 2020.