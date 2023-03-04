Home News Werder Bremen wants to score points at FC Augsburg
News

Werder Bremen wants to score points at FC Augsburg

by admin
Werder Bremen wants to score points at FC Augsburg

A certain touch of pragmatism can sometimes do no harm when tricky challenges are pending. Like now, when SV Werder Bremen went to 13th in the table. FC Augsburg is traveling (Saturday, 3.30 p.m. in the DeichStube live ticker). The southern Germans have been pretty strong at home recently, having won the last three games in front of their home crowd 1-0. So what’s the best way to crack such a team? “By scoring more goals than the last opponents and conceding one less if possible,” says Werder coach Ole Werner and smiles.

What sounds simple is logically anything but that. “In terms of intensity, Augsburg is a team that is uncomfortable, plays unpleasantly – similar to Bochum in terms of approach,” observed Ole Werner, albeit the coach of SV Werder Bremen another basic order or a higher quality in the breadth of the squad. “For us, it will be about being very attentive when running, in duels and defensively in standard situations,” demands the 34-year-old. “In addition, it’s about opening up spaces and using them in a targeted manner against a team that presses very aggressively and that tries a lot to involve you in direct duels.” And after the 0-1 defeat from the first comparison with Werner has one wish in particular for FC Augsburg: “We want to be further than in the first leg.”

At that time, the class of play was sometimes lacking, in the end a hectic and heated game developed, which culminated in a missed penalty by Marvin Ducksch and subsequent stress with FC Augsburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz. It’s all yesterday’s news if Werner has his way. “We know what kind of game awaits us. That it can get emotional. That it’s also a lot about duels. It’s no surprise at all,” emphasizes the SV Werder Bremen coach. “It’s about the next football game and we’re concentrating on the things we have to do well.”

See also  The Jiangxi Provincial Health Committee Xi Jinping attended and presided over the 30th Anniversary Summit of the China-ASEAN Dialogue Relations and officially announced the establishment of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership-Jiangxi Provincial People’s Government

The trainer is not interested in looking into the past. Yet he is quite remarkable. The Augsburgers might not necessarily pass as the nemesis of SV Werder Bremen, but at least it’s one of the more unpleasant kinds. In the history of the Bundesliga, Bremen have won eleven out of 25 matches against FC Augsburg and also drawn three draws – but they have also suffered eleven defeats. From the last four games, the points went completely to the Fuggerstadt three times.

“That’s why I don’t go there with a better or worse feeling than at other places in the Bundesliga,” explains Ole Werner and receives support from Clemens Fritz, Werder’s head of professional football, who draws parallels to his own playing career: “There are stadiums where you always liked to go, with which you associate something positive. That probably also has something to do with a sense of achievement,” says the 42-year-old. “But it’s not the case that there are stadiums where I don’t like going because I think: No, I don’t want to play there.”

Especially since there should again be an unmistakable Bremen component in the sold-out WWK Arena. According to the club, 3,500 fans of SV Werder Bremen are on site to drive their team. And to make sure they score at least one more goal than FC Augsburg. Very pragmatic.


Secure now: We give you 1 month WK+ for free!

You may also like

[Hong Kong News]The eldest son of the richest...

89-year-old injured in traffic accident in Wolfern

Vélez bets on ‘Leather for good’

Three skiers from Bavaria died in an avalanche...

Meat and cassava, among the agricultural products that...

Analysis: Xi Jinping’s two sessions push the party...

They deny the demand for electoral annulment against...

China defends strong increase in its military spending

Santiago Alarcón, regretted having voted for Petro?

Xi Jinping’s two sessions time | General Secretary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy