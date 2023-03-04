Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

The obese are 6 million in Italy, one billion in the world. Among the main risk factors of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, tumors. Focus on healthy eating (with the Mediterranean diet) and regular physical activity from an early age

In the world, people who live withobesit are approximately a billion; it is estimated that in 2035 there will be almost 2 billion, that is almost one in four individuals. In Italyaccording to data from the 4 Italian Barometer Obesity Report, are 6 million obese people, about 12 percent of the adult population. P

i of 25 million Italians (46 percent of the population) are in excess weight, of these 26.3 percent are children and adolescents – between 3 and 17 years old – or 2.2 million, with peaks of 31.9 percent in the South. A health emergency that also affects our country, therefore. Changing perspectives: let’s talk about obesity the message of World Obesity Day, which occurs on March 4, to raise awareness among citizens and institutions, counter this disease with concrete interventions and also the social stigma affecting the obese. The initiatives planned in our country were discussed during a meeting at the Ministry of Health, promoted by the Parliamentary Obesity and Diabetes Intergroup in collaboration with scientific societies and associations.

Healthy eating is learned at school We know that theobesity closely correlated with the development of non-communicable chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer, responsible, in turn, for a large number of deaths and years lived in ill health, with a significant increase in health and social costs – began the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, who spoke at the event -. Reducing obesity means combating the onset of these diseases by improving the state of health of the population and the economic sustainability of the system. Public spending on correlated and preventable diseases in our country amounts to 67 billion. For Minister Schillaci it is necessary to focus on prevention: Let’s start with schools to spread the culture of prevention. The minister announced that he has opened a discussion table with the ministries of education, agriculture and sport to insert thee

education and prevention in the educational programs of primary and secondary schools so that from an early age you learn the benefits of correct lifestyles, starting with a healthy diet based on Mediterranean diet, which is useful in combating many cardiovascular diseases and in particular childhood obesity.

National program to promote physical activity A sedentary lifestyle is another factor that affects the risk of obesity. Practice regular physical activity the further lever on which we can act to counter it, underlined the minister who announced an initiative to promote physical activity. We are defining a national program that also includes methods of prescribing physical exercise and delivering it on the national territory – said Schillaci -. And the instrument could be that of the essential levels of assistance (Lea) to make it a performance that is due.

Obesity, chronic diseases and complications from Covid-19 Left untreated, obesity is responsible for a significant percentage of noncommunicable diseases. Among these, recalls Luca Busetto, president of The Italian company diedThere are cardiovascular disease, diabetes, liver disease and many types of cancer

. also scientifically established that excess weight represents a predictive factor for the development of complications from COVID-19, including the need for hospitalization, intensive care and mechanical ventilation. Obesity also increases mortality from COVID-19. Pprevent weight gain and prevent weight regain they are essential commitments to achieve the objectives of the World Health Organization and to ensure that the treatment of the disease is effective.

Says Giuseppe Fatati, president Italian Obesity Network: it is important to fight social stigma to ensure that it is considered by governments, health systems and by people with obesity themselves, as has already been done by the scientific community, a chronic disease requiring long-term managemente it is not an individual's responsibility. This could contribute decisively to reducing the social disapproval and the episodes of discrimination towards those affected, as well as affecting the cures and treatments for obesity.

Legislative initiatives To give concrete answers against obesity and overweight, two have been presented at the legislative level bills by the presidents of the Obesit and Diabetes Parliamentary Intergroup, in the Chamber by the Honorable Roberto Pella, Provisions for the prevention and treatment of obesityto the Senate by Senator Daniela Sbrollini, Provisions containing interventions aimed at

introduction of physical exercise as a tool for prevention and therapy within the National Health Service. To solicit their approval and also a common and synergistic commitment of all the players involved, in view of the world day the two presidents of the parliamentary Intergroup and the representatives of the scientific community and patients appeal to the institutions, with an open letter, so that consider obesity a social and health priority.

Says Iris Zani, president Obese friends: The biggest initiative in the last two years by the Parliamentary Intergroup has been the request to obtain the full recognition of obesity as a disease; this unanimously approved proposal needs to be followed up in a very short time and that the disease is included in the essential levels of assistance to ensure that thousands of people in great difficulty can receive adequate care and be able to face an adequate treatment path.

Real disease It appears shortsighted not yet to fully recognize obesity as one real disease and not addressing it as a national priority – underlines the honorable Roberto Pella, who is also the vicar vice-president of ANCI (National Association of Italian Municipalities) -. essential that all those in need of care have access to the best services available, through a series of actions to be implemented, from inclusion in the Lea to PDTAfrom the formation to the constitution of multidisciplinary team to support, up to the creation of regional assistance networks for the person with obesity involving specialist centers and general practitioners. A clear and shared roadmap on which we ask for a shared commitment to translate it into reality.

Reports Andrea Lenzi, president of Open Italy and of the National Committee for Biosafety, Biotechnologies and Life Sciences of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers: In the control room at the Ministry of Health we are working on theinclusion of obesity in the national plan for chronic diseasesin order to increase support and also to decrease inequalities in access to care on the territory.