La Russa snaps at the reporters: “What do I think of the Roman greetings? I’m not responding to the Fact or to anyone else”. Then it is contested: tension at the commemoration of Ramelli

Roman greetings at Ramelli’s commemorations? Al Everyday occurrence I do not answer”. The president of the Senate said so Ignatius LaRussa on the sidelines of the ceremony in remembrance of Sergio Ramellithe young militant of the Youth Front killed by Avanguardia Operaia a Milano in the seventies. La Russa recalled that “today’s memory wants to incite national peace which does not mean equalization” but before leaving it was contested by a citizen to the cry of “fascists at home and long live April 25th”.

