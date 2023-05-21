Home » “We’ve seen it all!” | MotoGP™
by admin
At Le Mans there was a lot of talk about the new Kalex frame for the Repsol Honda Team, tested for the first time by Marc Marquez: “It’s a small difference, and it’s a little help. But that’s not the solution. Mir – world champion – used the frame and we saw how he struggled, in the rear and then crashed. So for the future we have to change something to be more competitive and safer given that every year the Honda riders are the ones who crash the most. It’s not just about me. Mir crashed 4 or 5 times in Jerez, now three more here. So we have to keep working with the team to improve.”

