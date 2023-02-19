The world is constantly change And Evolution, and the most important knowledge in the future will depend on the technological advances and the needs of society. Some of the most important knowledge expected for the future are:

Artificial intelligence (AI): AI is transforming the way we interact with the world and creating new opportunities in different fields such as health, education, security and industry.

Data Science and Analytics: The ability to collect, analyze and use large amounts of data is becoming a key skill in many fields, from marketing and advertising to medical research.

Programming skills: With the increasing importance of technology, the programming it has become a vital skill in a wide range of industries and fields.

Cybersecurity: With the increase in cyber attacks and threats to online privacy and security, cybersecurity has become a critical priority for many companies and organizations.

Sustainable development: The concern for the climate change and sustainability is becoming an increasingly important issue around the world, so skills related to environmental management and sustainability will become increasingly valuable.

Collaboration and teamwork: As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, collaboration and teamwork skills arethey were vital for a wide range of industries and jobs.

These are just Some examples of the most important knowledge expected in the future, but there are likely to be many other changes and developments that will require skills and additional knowledge.