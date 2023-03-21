Ehe president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, met this Monday with former Colombian president Ernesto Samper (1994-1998), within the framework of the III World Forum on Human Rights that was held in Buenos Aires.

Official sources reported that Fernández received Samper at the Casa Rosada, headquarters of the Argentine Executive.

Samper, who was former Secretary General of the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) between 2014 and 2017, will be one of the featured speakers in the forum’s special debates, which will delve into issues of cooperation, justice and equality around the world.

The event, organized by the International Center for the Promotion of Human Rights (organization created in 2009 by Argentina and UNESCO) and the Secretariat of Human Rights of Argentina, includes debates, workshops, presentation of experiences of struggle and mobilization for human rightswhere the participation of some 12,000 people from 98 countries is expected.

Samper, who will be one of the prominent speakers in the forum’s special debates, is part of the Puebla Group, which this Tuesday, within the framework of this forum, will hold a meeting to “support” the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández, and to denounce the alleged judicial persecution against whoever governed Argentina between 2007 and 2015.

In fact, Samper will participate in the activity “Popular will and democracy: from the military party to the judicial party”, which is headed by Cristina Fernández.