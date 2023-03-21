Conor McMenamin made his Northern Ireland debut against Cyprus last June

Conor McMenamin has emerged as a doubt for Northern Ireland’s opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland because of a calf issue.

The Glentoran winger, 27, did not take part in training in Belfast on Tuesday morning ahead of Thursday’s match in San Marino.

Boss Michael O’Neill is also without Jonny Evans, who withdrew from the squad injured on Monday.

“We lost Jonny and that was a blow to us,” said O’Neill.

“We have to deal with that. We had a doubt about Conor Washington who’s come through a fitness test today and Conor McMenamin has an ongoing calf problem.

“He’s been for a scan this morning – we’re awaiting the results of that so he won’t train this morning.”

With captain Steven Davis already ruled out, O’Neill confirmed Craig Cathcart will lead Northern Ireland in the trip to San Marino and Sunday’s home match with Finland.

Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans are also injured, but O’Neill says he has been encouraged by what he has seen from the younger players in training.

“We’re down some senior players, there’s no doubt about that,” added O’Neill, who was reappointed in December following Ian Baraclough’s departure.

“But it’s an opportunity for some of the younger players and I’ve been enthused by what I’ve seen.

“It is a big step for some of them, if we ask them to start the game, so we have to be mindful of what we’re asking of the younger players as well.”

The former Stoke City manager has four uncapped players in his squad in Sean Goss, Cameron McGeehan, Eoin Toal and Isaac Price.

“It’s been great. I’m getting to know these young lads,” said the 53-year-old, who hopes to lead Northern Ireland to a second major tournament after qualifying for Euro 2016 during his first spell in charge.

“They were very young lads when I was last in this position and it’s great to see them here now, the likes of Conor Bradley, Isaac Price, Dale Taylor, they were all under-15 or under-16 at the time.

“Now they’re here with the senior squad, it’s a positive thing for us to see that development.”