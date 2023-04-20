What does Petro want to talk about during his meeting with Biden?

The issues to be discussed by Petro and Biden in the US

President Petro also raised the clear differences that exist between the positions of his government against the US administration, in which the position of the fight against drugs is perhaps the most prominent.

“There are differences. We believe that the fight against drugs has failed. these 50 years show an absolutely disastrous balance in numbers, both here in the US and throughout our Latin America”, reiterated President Petro who has insisted in other international scenarios on the need to rethink the policy against drug trafficking.

“We want to open the discussion on this issue and how international drug policy is articulated with the growth of violence throughout the Americas and violence in Colombia. The path of peace goes through understanding these circumstances that humanity lives in a different way ”, added the president who also highlighted the large number of deaths and convictions related to the fight against drugs while, according to Petro, the situation has worsened.

During this Thursday, President Gustavo Petro will also hold meetings with President Emeritus Nancy Pelosi, a member of the US House of Representatives, the Vice Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch and Bob Menéndez, president of said body.