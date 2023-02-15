What happened to the members of Salserín?
The most successful vocalists to come out of saucepan They have been: Servando Primera and Florentino Primera, René and Renny, José Félix, Leonardo Patiño, Toñito León, Omar Acedo and Jonathan Moly.
The orchestra has more than 6 studio albums, 1 live y 8 greatest hits productions with different musical arrangements, as well as 5 television series, 1 movie, 1 miniseries, 1 radio soap opera and more of 50 gold records y platinumbecoming one of the most successful orchestras in Venezuela.
That group was made up of teenagers and children who had great musical successes in the salsa genre, among which stand out “From sun to sun” y “Me without You”.
With the separation of the group, some took different paths: For example, the Primera brothers, Servando and Florentinowho became a musical duo that is still producing music.
Both are sons of the late Venezuelan singer Ali First and they stand out for unforgettable hits such as “Una fan enamorado”, “A song that makes you fall in love” y “it hurts to love you”. Servando is 41 years old and Florentino is 40.
Renny He is one of the members of the second generation of “saucepan”, and after leaving the group, he shared a musical duet with Rene Velazcowith whom he shared hits like “I pluck the daisy”. Currently, at 40 years old, Renny continues in the music industry as a songwriter and singer, and lives in Miami.
Erasmus Huerta it was the first “salsa baby” that the orchestra had, starting in saucepan when I was only five years old. Today he is 35 years old and became the drummer of an American band.
Toñito Leon He is the grandson of the renowned salsa singer Oscar de Leon and was also a member ofsaucepan”, being one of the recognized “salsa baby”. At more than 30 years old, he continues to work as a producer and composer.
Jose Felix Ceballos He is another of the remembered children who entered saucepan when I was barely five years old. He currently has two children, but continues to work in the artistic world and even recorded a solo album.
Finally, it is worth remembering Carolina Rey, who was the only female member of Salserín and who played the trumpet. In April 2014, she was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare cancer that lodged in the muscle of her left leg. After undergoing different treatments, she achieved good results, but her disease returned and she passed away in 2017.