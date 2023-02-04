The school where he presented the situation, spoke out through a statement.

The video in which a teacher is seen scolding a student for saying rude things has gone viral, while some support the teacher who was removed from his position, there are those who reproach him for his exaltation.

The recording was made at the Guías educational institution in Cali and in a few minutes it went around the country generating all kinds of comments.

“There are no rude words here, ‘brother’. They are not said. Period!”, Were the words of the teacher remarkably, rising in tone: “Say them outside, go ahead, mother everything you want, but here, respect him. One, two, three, four, last week, the ancestor, from the first day I saw you. In the cafeteria, in the hallway, here, don’t fuck around!” the teacher continued.

It happened in Cali | “There’s no rudeness here”, “how many times do I have to tell you?” the teacher yelled at the student. For this he was removed from his position pic.twitter.com/OF1cqp4xVx —Alex Quiñones.•. (@qmoncaleano) February 3, 2023

He was fired?

Versions indicated that the teacher had been dismissed but the same institution, through a statement, indicated that following the route established by the school, the teacher was temporarily separated from his position, but not dismissed.

“The teacher has never been fired, the temporary separation of his functions was taken as a temporary measure and obeys the conduct that the school has designed for these events as a route for the protection of the rights of both the student and the teacher and will be heard by the coexistence committee with all the guarantees, respecting their right to express themselves freely,” the statement said.

And they added: “The teacher also enjoys all the rights that this school will protect, as well as will also promote the protection of the minor involved and his family, which is why, as a result of our investigations, we were able to determine that this situation has gone viral today. It happened in the month of November, but it had already been resolved between the teacher and the student where both parties had apologized shortly after what happened, for which between the parties it had been a fact that had been overcome”.