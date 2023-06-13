What is Fosyga and what is it for?

This is the Solidarity and Guarantee Fund, constituted and established within the framework of Law 100 of 1993, which seeks to regulate the social security system in the country that depends on the Ministry of Health and Social Protection to which all citizens contribute with the objective of guaranteeing access to health services for the entire population, especially those who are affiliated to the subsidized regime who do not have the capacity to pay for them, however, it also benefits the contributory regime.

What is it for?

Fosyga, now ADRES Administrator of the Resources of the General System of Social Security in Health, is in charge of collecting and managing the resources destined to finance the so-called Contributive Regime, guiding them in order to achieve priority and quality health care for all those who need it. require, are taxpayers or are part of the poorest and most vulnerable population that does not have the capacity to pay a contribution (known as the Subsidized Regime).

ADRES is an investment made by all affiliates through a monthly economic contribution in order to have available the necessary means to meet and anticipate future medical care needs, thus gathering and managing resources so that the corresponding service providers and bodies can provide such care.

Thus, these resources come mainly from the contributions of members of the contributory regime and from government transfers for members of the subsidized regime.

The ADRES organizes and directs the flow of resources derived from the contributions to feed the entities belonging to the public health system, in this way it guarantees that the Service Provider Institutions (IPS, being these clinics, hospitals, laboratories, among others) others) have the necessary means and infrastructure to effectively provide health care to the population.

How you can be part of Fosyga

You can virtually enter the registration platform on the website where citizens must register in order to start contributing, as long as they comply with the parameters of the Contributory Regime and follow the step by step that the website indicates.

Subsidies and protection: Fosyga provides subsidies to the most vulnerable population, those who do not have the capacity to pay for an affiliation to the health system.

The subsidized regime offers free coverage or with a minimal contribution to those who meet the established criteria.

How to know if I am a FOSYGA taxpayer

To currently make the FOSYGA or ADRES query, you must enter the system’s web page to obtain all the information you require or verify if you are an active taxpayer.

When entering you must provide some information and follow the following steps:

– Documentation that you have, be it a citizenship card or passport

– ID number.

– Place the verification code that is reflected in the image provided.

– Press the box where you indicate that you are not a robot

– And finally press the consult key.

Other benefits of belonging to ADRES:

In addition to ensuring the health of its users and taxpayers, this body fulfills other protection functions for citizens, among which are:

w Provides care to those affected by a catastrophic situation such as an earthquake, floods, traffic accidents and attacks carried out by terrorist groups.

– Provides financial compensation to people with low resources or affected by health.

– Allows you to enter the database, which tells you which Health Promotion Entity (EPS) you belong to and if you have a subsidized or contributory health regime.

– It subsidizes its users with the necessary medications during their health conditions.

– Supports cultural and sports entities, helping and motivating the young population to carry out these practices, promoting improvement in their physical health.

– Access to health services: Members have the right to receive medical care in hospitals, clinics and health centers that are covered by the Colombian health system. This includes medical consultations, examinations, treatments, medications and hospitalization, among other services.

– Financial coverage: Depending on whether you are affiliated with the contributory or subsidized regime, you may receive full or partial coverage of medical care costs.