Bruce Willis, who retired last year due to aphasia, a language disorder, received the final medical diagnosis and suffers from a type of dementia that has caused his health to worsen. However, after the news, many have wondered on social networks what frontotemporal dementia is, a disease suffered by the actor.

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) affects the frontal lobe of the brain and causes changes in behavior, as well as impairing speech.

As explained by the American Speech and Hearing Association (ASHA), aphasia is considered a language disorder that is caused by brain injury and affects language through expression and comprehension. In addition, it can manifest suddenly.

“FTD is a cruel disease. (…) Unfortunately, communication problems are just one of the symptoms of the disease that Bruce suffers from, “explained his medical diagnosis.

The news came nearly a year after Willis announced his retirement due to an initial diagnosis of aphasia, which shocked his fellow professionals.

“Although it is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia,” reads the official statement released by his family this Thursday through the website of the Frontotemporal Degeneration Association and Rummer Willis’s Instagram account, Eldest daughter of actor and actress Demi Moore.

For almost four decades Willis has starred in numerous hits starting with “Die Hard” (1988) and its sequels and other titles such as “Armageddon” (1998) or “The Sixth Sense” (2001). He has won a Golden Globe – he has been nominated five times for those awards – and an Emmy from three nominations.

In recent years, he had substantially reduced his projects. “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Glass,” both 2019 films, were the last two big-budget projects in which she took on a leading role.

