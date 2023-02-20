news-txt”>

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, FEBRUARY 19 – On February 22, Donald Trump will travel to East Palestine, the Ohio town where a train loaded with toxic and highly flammable chemicals derailed a few days ago. The son of the former US president announced it on Twitter. “If the leaders we have are too scared, real leaders step up and fill that void,” wrote Donald Trump Jr.



After the accident, illnesses among the local population were recorded, as well as the death of farm animals and at least 3,500 fish. The alarm is high in the area so much so that the famous lawyer-activist Erin Brockovich has pressured Joe Biden to intervene. The American president has mandated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc) to send a team of experts for an inspection. (HANDLE).

