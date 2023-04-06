NATIONALS (Editorial) The first part of the Christian Holy Week comes to an end with the celebration of Holy Wednesday, since this day marks the end of Lent and the beginning of Easter. Crucial date for Christianity in which, according to the Bible, the sentence of Jesus on the cross is decided. Holy Wednesday is the fourth day of Holy Week, which begins on Palm Sunday and in which followers of Christianity honor the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth. This fact is reflected in the various liturgical ceremonies that take place during Holy Week in the different Christian denominations. It is also known as ‘Treason Wednesday’, it is a day that is part of the preparation for the Pascual Triduum, a period from Holy Thursday to Easter Sunday, in which the Passion, Death and Resurrection are celebrated of Jesus.

What is the origin of Holy Wednesday?

According to Christian tradition, on Holy Wednesday, Judas Iscariot agreed with the main priests of the Temple of Jerusalem to hand over Jesus in exchange for 30 pieces of silver. That night, Jesus met with his disciples for the Passover meal, which became the Last Supper, in which he told them about his coming death and gave them instructions to continue his work after his death. his departure.

After dinner, Jesus and his disciples went to the Garden of Gethsemane, where Jesus was arrested by Roman soldiers and brought before the Sanhedrin, the Jewish religious council. Holy Wednesday is therefore the day the passion and death of Jesus began, and it is a day of reflection and penance for Christians throughout the world.

Where is the history of Holy Wednesday?

The story of Holy Wednesday is found in the New Testament Gospels of the Bible, specifically in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. These Gospels describe the events that took place during the last week of Jesus’ life, from his triumphant entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday to his crucifixion and resurrection on Easter Sunday.

In particular, the account of Holy Wednesday is found in chapters 26 and 27 of the Gospel of Matthew, chapters 14 and 15 of the Gospel of Mark, chapters 22 and 23 of the Gospel of Luke, and chapters 18 and 19 of the Gospel of Juan. These stories narrate the events of the Last Supper, the betrayal of Judas, the prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane and the arrest of Jesus, his appearance before the Sanhedrin and his denial by Peter, among other episodes of the passion of Jesus.

