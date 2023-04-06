3D printing: trends and advantages for additive manufacturing

Robust lightweight construction through 3D printing: tips for cost-efficient component optimization and weight reduction – in conversation with Christian Andre, product manager at Nuform from Trierweiler.

Additive manufacturing, largely referred to as 3D printing, has experienced a significant upswing in recent years and is now considered an innovative manufacturing method of the present and an established concept in the industry. The technology of this manufacturing process enables a multitude of new possibilities both in component design and in the area of ​​lightweight construction. “The combination of high-performance materials and the freedom of design through special printing processes makes it possible to produce robust components with high strength under complex geometry requirements – the ideal lightweight construction,” says Nuform Product Manager Christian Andre, adding that companies are not only gaining in innovation, but also in flexibility. In addition, products should only consume the resources that are absolutely necessary for their functionality. This claim is coming into focus worldwide.

3D printing technologies: material selection combinations

A crucial factor in the construction of lightweight components is the choice of materials. The choice of materials for 3D printing ranges from innovative polymer composites to robust and versatile metal alloys. An important trend here is the use of carbon fibers, as they are very light and at the same time highly resilient. However, they are also expensive and not always necessary. However, the constantly growing selection of such specialized materials increases the flexibility in the use of the machines and allows the targeted use of the optimal material for the respective application. As a result, fewer compromises have to be made when using additive manufacturing processes and the advantages of 3D printing are becoming even more important thanks to the optimal coordination between the component shape and the material used.

Design freedom with high-strength lightweight structures

The freedom of design in 3D printing enables the production of very filigree components that would have failed with conventional manufacturing methods, Christian Andre points out. Almost all shapes and geometries can be produced with 3D printing, which is appreciated by designers and engineers, who are given unprecedented freedom in the design of lightweight components. In addition, additive manufacturing offers the possibility of integrating functions directly into the component. Christian Andre gives the example of structural components where, for example, cable ducts or functional elements can already be integrated into the structure.

Component optimization: weight vs stability

One of the biggest challenges when designing lightweight components is the compromise between weight reduction and stability. This can be achieved particularly well through targeted component optimization. Christian Andre explains that the component design is adapted here, for example through the use of hollow bodies, with a sophisticated design of the webs and supports. Another possibility is the realization of a lattice-like structure within the component. “These so-called “lattice structures” ensure high stability and rigidity with low weight at the same time. Lightness does not mean that it is less stable, but that it was built more intelligently,” says Christian Andre.

Fasteners: efficient and sustainable

The construction of lightweight components also includes the manufacture of connecting elements, not only light and stable, but also efficient, sustainable and highly complex. “The greatest benefit lies in the freedom of design, since no devices or tools have to be specially made for the component production. This shortens the production time and the planning effort,” says Christian Andre.

The so-called “node technology” enables the production of stabilizing nodes with low weight. It is an example in the construction of lightweight components. The construction can be realized in any dimensions and shapes and makes it possible, for example, to create connections that are light and yet very stable for frames, wall elements and other components.

Areas of application 3D printing: from prototypes and models to individual pieces and small series

All in all, 3D printing offers great potential for lightweight construction, not only in the production of prototypes or models, as well as spare parts or individual one-offs through to series production in numerous industries. Christian Andre summarizes: “Through additive manufacturing, weight reduction, cost savings and high stability and rigidity are possible with complex designs at the same time. The optimization of components and the right material are crucial. The freedom of design, the possibility of integrating functions directly into the component and the production of connecting elements are other important aspects. By using new materials and production methods, the weak points of lightweight components can be further minimized.”

Nuform – A Venture of Abacus Alpha GmbH based in Trierweiler are specialists for 3D printing Made in Germany. Nuform relies on high-quality 3D printing solutions for precision parts and robust lightweight construction. Nuform is a young and up-and-coming company that relies on modern technologies with innovative ideas for the production of high-precision and tailor-made components for various sectors and industries.

