Real Madrid’s win over Barcelona for the Copa del Rey has caused all kinds of comments. For example, the Colombian sports commentator Carlos Antonio Velez He wrote a tremendous mufa on Twitter against the Barça team that went viral in minutes.

“I’m worried… will a dance like today’s in Barcelona be a sin because it’s Holy Wednesday? (could be seven)”, were the words of the sports commentator. As expected, many Barcelona fans criticized Carlos Antonio Vélez for his comment, especially for always denying being a Real Madrid fan and appearing impartial.

They criticize Carlos Antonio Vélez for mocking Barcelona

“And what you say loudly that you are not a fan”, “The bald man appeared after how many classics without being able to win”, “Every day less objective to be a journalist, disastrous”, “and when you lose you stay quiet, bald, chew a piece”, “Nepe’s head, the one who is not a fan of anyone according to him speaks”, “he appeared after 3 classics, including the win”, “Barca won 4 out of 3 games and now the one who should worry is Barca. It’s crazy ”, quote some of the comments in the publication.

Besides, Carlos Antonio Vélez shot Colombian teams in international tournaments and assured that until now, no one dazzles him with his presentation in the Copa Libertadores or Copa Sudamericana.

Vélez’s criticism of Colombian teams in Libertadores and South America

Although Millonarios won 3-0, he assured that he only played well for one time. The DIM that narrowly beat Internacional from Porto Alegre, Brazil, assured that they got a result of pure luck and Santa Fe told them to back down and give up winning. This was what the controversial sports commentator said:

“We started the Cup path with better results than the game. Millos only for a while, DIM won the lottery by drawing with a team that surpassed it by far and Santa Fe resisted and competed, but without shooting at the rival goal no goals are scored. Let’s see today and tomorrow.”

This being the case, it seems that it is difficult for the teams to surprise Carlos Antonio Vélez and Only today’s Real Madrid, which qualified for the Copa del Rey final in Spain, is worthy of the soccer palate of such a renowned sports commentator.