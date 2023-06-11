What is known about the plane that crashed near Bogotá
During the morning of this Saturday, June 10, a new plane accident was registered in the vicinity of Bogotá, as reported by the Civil Aeronautics of Colombia. It was an ultralight plane that fell next to the Guaymaral airport, secondary aerodrome of the Colombian capital.
As reported by the air authority, investigations will be carried out to determine the causes of the accident that seriously affected the two crew members. The same that were attended in a timely manner by the National Police forto be transferred in a ‘Halcón’ type helicopter to the La Sabana Clinic where they received specialized care.
As reported by the National Police Anti-Narcotics Directorate, it was a private aircraft registration HJ09.
Patrolman attacked with a potato bomb at the National University is in a coma
The health status of the ESMAD patrolman who was injured in the last hours after the riots that took place in the UNational University was injured by a potato bomb that was thrown at his head.
From the hospital, Mayor Claudia López confirmed that the patrolman identified as Jhon Rodríguez Sandoval was induced into a coma due to the seriousness of the injuries he received, so care for the ESMAD member’s neurological system prevails.
According to the reports given, the patrolman received serious injuries to his face and neck and also has pulmonary bleeding, for which he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit in a delicate state of health.
In the incidents of an altercation between the public forces and the hooded men, another patrolman was also affected, who suffered damage to his hands from a potato bomb. The uniformed man is now out of danger with a three-day disability.