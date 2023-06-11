What is known about the plane that crashed near Bogotá

During the morning of this Saturday, June 10, a new plane accident was registered in the vicinity of Bogotá, as reported by the Civil Aeronautics of Colombia. It was an ultralight plane that fell next to the Guaymaral airport, secondary aerodrome of the Colombian capital.

As reported by the air authority, investigations will be carried out to determine the causes of the accident that seriously affected the two crew members. The same that were attended in a timely manner by the National Police forto be transferred in a ‘Halcón’ type helicopter to the La Sabana Clinic where they received specialized care.

As reported by the National Police Anti-Narcotics Directorate, it was a private aircraft registration HJ09.