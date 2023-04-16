It is about the white shark, here we will tell you about its habitat, reproduction and other characteristics. Also, how frequently does it attack humans.

It lives at the bottom of the oceans for about 350 to 400 million years. The ancestors of most of the species we know of today date back to the Jurassic era. We are talking about the shark, one of the deadliest species that inhabits the planet. But this time we will refer to two types of shark in particular, which are characterized by their fierce predatory instinct. What is the most dangerous shark in the world and where does it live?

This animal arose around 16 million years ago, in the Neogene period, and comes from one of the oldest known lineages of fish, a relative of the extinct prehistoric shark known as the megalodon or megalodon.

Although the white shark is very present in our imagination, as the protagonist of stories and films set in the sea, we do not know much about its life and behavior. Partly because they are solitary animals that do not form schools.

On the other hand, their cartilaginous body completely decomposes when they die, except for their fearsome bony jaws, endowed with pointed and serrated teeth.

What is the most dangerous shark in the world and where does it live?

The most dangerous type of shark in the world is the white shark. This is due to its large size, which can reach up to seven meters in length, great speed and strength. In addition, it should be noted that its teeth are fearsome, which makes it a fearsome predator.

On a physical level, it is characterized by having a set of dorsal, anal, pectoral and pelvic fins. Its muzzle is cone-shaped and it usually inhabits the whole world, even in the Mediterranean Sea. On the other hand, it is usually very fast since it constantly swims to be able to breathe.

Watch out for the bull shark

On the other hand, some expert biologists affirm that the most dangerous shark in the world is the bull shark, a robust and strong species that is characterized by being very territorial and attacking at the slightest provocation.

It is not as big as the great white shark, only reaching 12 feet in length, at most, and it has fairly limited vision. However, that is not to say that it is less deadly than its white brother. In fact, the bull shark bite is one of the deadliest in the seas.

Something that makes it dangerous is that it inhabits both fresh and salt water and usually moves at low depths very close to the coast, both in the sea and in rivers, which makes it easier for it to find food without so much difficulty.

White Shark Characteristics

-They have an aerodynamic bodyshaped like a torpedo, which allows them to swim at speeds of up to 25 kilometers per hour, thanks also to their powerful tail and robust body.

– They have a very characteristic dorsal finwhich can protrude from the water when the fish swims near the surface, and two others on the sides of similar size.

They have a large, arch-shaped mouth. There they have about 300 triangular and serrated teeth, very wide, arranged in several successive rows. Its bite is estimated between 12 and 24 tons of force.

-Your senses are particularly keen and they pick up vibrations in the surrounding water. In addition, they have an extraordinary sense of smell, capable of catching a drop of blood in the water from kilometers away.