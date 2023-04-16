Home » India, former Muslim Member of Parliament along with his brother were killed in police custody
News

India, former Muslim Member of Parliament along with his brother were killed in police custody

by admin
India, former Muslim Member of Parliament along with his brother were killed in police custody

The accused who fired first was shouting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”. File photo

Sunday April 16, 2023, 1:02 pm


Last updated Sunday, April 16, 2023, 1:04 p.m

New Delhi: In the city of Prayagraj (Allahabad) in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, former Member of Parliament Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in the presence of heavy police presence and media cameras.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother were brought for medical treatment, when they were taken out of the police car, the media surrounded them, trying to talk to them. A journalist asked why you did not attend your son’s funeral. On this, Atiq Ahmed said, “If you don’t take it, then you don’t go.” “When they finished talking, an armed person came from the left side of Atiq Ahmed and shot him in the head. At this time, another suspect came forward and also fired indiscriminately and killed Ashraf Ahmad. Another accused also kept shooting at the two brothers.

Videos recorded by media cameras are going viral on social media in which policemen and journalists can be seen running for their lives after the shooting. The policemen immediately arrested the accused, one of whom fired the first shot and was heard shouting “Jai Shri Ram”.

In this regard, the police commissioner of Prayagraj says that according to the initial investigation, the three accused came in the form of journalists and suddenly opened fire and killed the two brothers. The accused have been identified as Lolesh Tiwari, Sunny and Maurya.

See also  Colombia seeks to revive title options in the Under-20 against Brazil

Atiq Ahmed was the leader of the Samajwadi Party and was elected five consecutive terms as an MLA from the Allahabad West seat, which is a record. He fought and won some elections from inside the jail.

See also

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh, India. The police have arrested three armed persons involved in the murder on the spot

You may also like

Sardinian centenarians, five days of events in Ogliastra...

HE NEVER COMPLIED WITH THE LABOR LAWS AND...

FARC dissidence decides its role in peace in...

Car accident for Ciro Immobile, he has no...

Citizen participation and its importance for the CMP

Loses control of the car and crashes into...

What is the most dangerous shark in the...

April 25: Bologna, FdI against Mimmo Lucano at...

Pakistan also won the second T20 match against...

And now where will James Rodríguez go to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy