India, former Muslim Member of Parliament along with his brother were killed in police custody

Sunday April 16, 2023, 1:02 pm



Last updated Sunday, April 16, 2023, 1:04 p.m

New Delhi: In the city of Prayagraj (Allahabad) in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, former Member of Parliament Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in the presence of heavy police presence and media cameras.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother were brought for medical treatment, when they were taken out of the police car, the media surrounded them, trying to talk to them. A journalist asked why you did not attend your son’s funeral. On this, Atiq Ahmed said, “If you don’t take it, then you don’t go.” “When they finished talking, an armed person came from the left side of Atiq Ahmed and shot him in the head. At this time, another suspect came forward and also fired indiscriminately and killed Ashraf Ahmad. Another accused also kept shooting at the two brothers.

Videos recorded by media cameras are going viral on social media in which policemen and journalists can be seen running for their lives after the shooting. The policemen immediately arrested the accused, one of whom fired the first shot and was heard shouting “Jai Shri Ram”.

In this regard, the police commissioner of Prayagraj says that according to the initial investigation, the three accused came in the form of journalists and suddenly opened fire and killed the two brothers. The accused have been identified as Lolesh Tiwari, Sunny and Maurya.

Atiq Ahmed was the leader of the Samajwadi Party and was elected five consecutive terms as an MLA from the Allahabad West seat, which is a record. He fought and won some elections from inside the jail.