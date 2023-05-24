What is the progress of the road infrastructure plan in Cesar?

This Tuesday began the debate on political control in the Departmental Assembly on the progress of the fulfillment of the goals of the Development Plan of the Government of Cesar for the period 2020-2023 with the Infrastructure and Government portfolios.

The Planning Secretary, Violeta Ortiz, mentioned that Infrastructure has 18 goals. For her part, Esther Mendoza, head of this unit, pointed out that between different sectors they have developed 75 projects that contain, according to her, 490 works in the department.

The investment would be 1.7 trillion pesos that are divided by year: in 2020, $188 million for 14 projects; in 2021, $311 million for 19 initiatives; in 2022, $921 million for 27 projects and in this year they would have allocated $345 million for 14 works.

PROGRESS OF THE WORKS IN THE NORTH AND CENTER OF CESAR

In her presentation, the official mentioned the paving and improvement works of secondary and tertiary roads throughout the department, including the progress of the construction of 88.5 kilometers worth $195,000 million in the north and center of Cesar.

In the capital of the department, Valledupar, the access road to the El Cielo village was completed, while the highway between San José de Oriente, municipality of La Paz, and El Rincón, has only advanced 11%.

In Pueblo Bello they are building 5 new kilometers, to date only 24 percent of the road is there. In El Paso there are two sections: the first comes from El Perro, Guaimaral, to Y mata de Indio; They are 10 kilometers and it goes for 71 percent.

Infrastructure Secretary, Esther Mendoza.

The second stretch is between El Carmen and Casa de Zinc, it is 72% complete. For its part, paving between Chimila and La Puya, in Copey, is at 5 percent.

From the municipality of Astrea to the ‘Quemado’ bridge there are 11 kilometers in process, 40 percent of the intervention is still missing. On the other hand, the 30-kilometer road between Astrea and Chimichagua advances by 36%.

IN THE SOUTH OF CESAR

In the south of Cesar there are 127 kilometers under construction, works that have a value of $302,000 million.

One of the sections in Aguachica is that of La Ye-Santa Lucía-Barranca Lebrija, with an advance of 19.30%, the other is the one that leads from this same municipality to Buturama-Y Loma de Corredor to the Y of Puerto Mosquito , which has an advance of 38.7 percent.

In Pailitas, the section that goes to La Esperanza, a rural area, has not advanced, as stated by the deputy Raúl Romero in a past session. The beginning of this work was for the middle of the month of June.

Indicators presented by the Government of Cesar on the progress of road projects.

/ PHOTO: COURTESY.

SAN MARTIN-RIVER OF GOLD

The 23-kilometer highway between San Martín and Río de Oro advances by 28%, which will pass through Morrison, Cuatro Bocas and Pita Limón; while the road between the municipality of Tamalameque-Brisas-Mundo al revés-Pueblo Nuevo-La Y-Costilla and Pelaya has a 20 percent completion.

According to the data presented by the Infrastructure Secretariat, the La Mata-La Gloria stretch is at 36%.