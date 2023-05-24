Tolu Latu (Waratahs) said yes to Montpellier

Almost everything is closed…

His concerns were, unsurprisingly, confirmed during the second part of his medical visit at the beginning of May: he had indeed not been able to carry out all the complete examinations last month after having finished his evening in a drunk tank. Even before these results, Montpellier had in any case reinforced the Latu track by sending him a concrete offer. And according to our information, the number 2 to the 22 selections has concretely accepted it.