Tolu Latu (Waratahs) said yes to Montpellier

The track was revealed in our columns on April 22. Due to the uncertainties surrounding the arrival of the Englishman Cowan-Dickie, Montpellier had positioned itself on Tolu Latu. The Australian international hooker, who returned home last summer to play for the Waratahs after leaving Stade Français, was of great interest to the Hérault leaders. An agreement had been reached between the two parties but everything depended on the state of health of Cowan-Dickie.
Almost everything is closed…
His concerns were, unsurprisingly, confirmed during the second part of his medical visit at the beginning of May: he had indeed not been able to carry out all the complete examinations last month after having finished his evening in a drunk tank. Even before these results, Montpellier had in any case reinforced the Latu track by sending him a concrete offer. And according to our information, the number 2 to the 22 selections has concretely accepted it.
Everything is closed or almost… because his arrival there also depends on his medical examination, which the Waratahs player, still engaged in Super Rugby, has not yet been able to go to the MHR since he is on the other side of the planet.