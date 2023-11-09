What is the release of Luis Díaz’s father about?

The release of the father of Luis Diazhas been a topic of great interest in Colombia and the world after last October 28 when the Liverpool player’s father was detained along with his wife who was fortunately released a few hours later.

The truth is that after 12 hours of captivity and the efforts of the authorities to find the father of the English club star, there is still no information on when Díaz would be released.

However, this Wednesday, November 8, RCN News reported that Otty Patiñothe Government’s chief negotiator with the ELN, had indicated that the operation to free Mr. Luis Manuel Díaz had already been launched.

This information was verified by KienyKe.com who learned that despite Patiño’s statements, the Ombudsman’s Office and other authorities had no knowledge of any operation, and that in fact the delegate of the Barrancas mayor’s office, Isaac Carrillo, was asking for evidence of that Luis Manuel was safe and sound.

“On our side we have not yet been contacted, our team has no indications related to that issue, we have not been contacted either at the regional or national level.”

On the other hand, according to Caracol Radio, a Security Council meeting had been held this Wednesday afternoon, although there is still no concrete news about a time or place where Díaz would be released.

It is expected that in the next few hours, the spokesperson for the ELN, a guerrilla that took responsibility for the kidnapping of the soccer player’s relatives, will provide details and proof of Luis Manuel’s survival.