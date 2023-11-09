The ATP Finals in Turin are increasingly followed by Italians. An event that affects almost 20 million people



There are 19.6 million Italians between 14 and 64 years old interested in the ATP Finals, the tennis tournament that will begin on Sunday 12 November in Turin: the data emerges from the November 2022 survey of the ongoing Sponsor Value research by StageUp and Ipsos considered the auditel of Italian sporting and entertainment events which has monitored, since 2001, the following, the media attitude, the image, the return of sponsors and the support bases of the main Italian and international sporting events.

Those interested in the Event are characterized by a prevalent presence of followers in the age group between 35 and 54 years (48% of the total), with a tendency to balance between the percentage of male and female audiences (56% male gender and 44 % female gender).

In 2022, the ATP Finals reached 179 countries around the world on television, with a cumulative audience estimated at 95 million people for live events alone. In Italy, the cumulative audience reached 11.9 million viewers.

“The ATP Finals in Turin and the Tennis Internationals in Rome are, together with the growth of top athletes, the driving force behind the development of Italian tennis at home and in the world, a calling card of the managerial and organizational capabilities of the Tennis Federation, of Sport and Health and, more generally, of the country system. said Giovanni Palazzi (President of StageUp) who then continued “The data highlights the growth in interest, the quality of the target, but also the strength of the ATP Finals as a powerful territorial marketing tool, not only for related industries generated but also for the return of notoriety and reputation for the city of Turin and the Piedmont Region, conveyed thanks to the excellent media coverage”.

