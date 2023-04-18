What Juan Diego Alvira thinks of those who criticize him

Juan Diego Alvira He is one of the most popular television characters among Colombians despite the fact that for a few months he left the traditional media to try his luck in the digital world where he lived a “short but intense” experience.

Recently the famous journalist was talking with The Metalhead of KienyKe.com about his journalistic career, his departure from the world of traditional media and his time at Semana magazine, among other topics.

Precisely one of them had to do with what he thought of those who criticized him, because although Juan Diego Alvira is one of the most beloved figures on television, On many occasions he has been the target of harsh comments from Internet users who have attacked him for the way in which he approaches and presents many of his reports.

This was mentioned by the interviewer who questioned Alvira about how she felt about many of these situations: “Juan Diego, you are one of the journalists who, due to tone, intention, register, is one of the people who imitates the most, how are you doing with the issue of imitations? How do you receive them?asked.

Given this, the 46-year-old from Tolima opened up, answering that “he had learned to laugh at himself”:

“The truth is, I have learned in this, to laugh at myself and with the imitators he did succeed, some are more accurate than others… I think that Jhovanoty is the one who best imitates me. Look, I had never heard it and one day I was in the car and I tuned in to something and I listened to myself, and I began to think, “but, when did I say that?, and it caught my attention because I ate the story and One day I told him that I wanted to interview him on my social networks,” he revealed.

Likewise, Alvira said that she had already “shut up” and that she “did not care what they would say”, especially if it did not come from constructive criticism.

The only non-negotiable thing for Juan Diego Alvira: family

Although the presenter has mentioned that he has learned to live with criticism, there is something that is non-negotiable:

“The only thing that I think is non-negotiable is allowing them to mess with one’s family, yes I have had a couple of frictions, for the rest I don’t care,” he concluded by saying on the subject.

Juan Diego Alvira: the story behind Alka-Seltzer

During the interview, one of the most controversial moments faced by the famous journalist was recalled.

It was a report on drugs in which Alvira explained with the help of an Alka-Seltzer how psychoactive substances acted in the brain, something that caused a stir in networks where many Internet users did not hesitate to criticize him for his way of explaining the subject.

About this, the Deportes Tolima fan mentioned what happened behind this story:

“I was doing a report on drugs and I went with Dr. Fernanda to do an interview with a neurologist and it wasn’t that it occurred to me, but rather that a scientist told me, that some drugs, not all… they bring to a boil the brain a bit and I asked him: “How about an Alka-Seltzer?” and he tells me yes and well they gave me a rod, while the doctor called me to congratulate me on the note, ”he revealed.