What left the meeting between Gustavo Petro and the High Courts

“As representatives of the ordinary, contentious-administrative, constitutional jurisdictions and of the Government and administration body of the Judicial Branch, we agree with the President of the Republic in the need to maintain the firm commitment to channel differences through institutional mechanisms, within unrestricted respect for autonomy and judicial independence,” they explained in a statement after the meeting with President Gustavo Petro.

Likewise, in the statement, the presidents of the High Courts made a call to advance in “harmonic collaboration between the different Branches of public power for the effective fulfillment of the essential purposes of the State, as well as to preserve a frank, direct and constructive”.

Ombudsman intercedes between Gustavo Petro and Francisco Barbosa

The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis, called for serenity and institutional prudence, given that the challenges facing the country today are multiple and very complex, and those who are in charge of the different powers of the State are called to work with humility and with the help of all to successfully face those challenges.

“Those of us who work as public servants We are invested with the responsibility of serving the Colombian people, This is a temporary condition and one that is strictly framed in the fulfillment of the functions established by our Constitution. In a democracy, the Constitution and laws rule, and we are all obliged to comply with them. That Constitution orders that we each work within our competences in a respectful and harmonious manner”, emphasized Carlos Camargo Assis.