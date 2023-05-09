Home » Haapsalu collects donations for Uman to purchase a ladder truck
News

Photos: State Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine

The municipality of Haapsalu is collecting donations to buy a 30-meter rescue truck with a telescopic ladder for the rescuers of Uman, the twin city of Ukraine.

According to Haapsalu Deputy Mayor Tõnu Parbus, the desire to get such a ladder truck came directly from Uman’s rescuers. At least 23 people, six of whom were children, were killed in an airstrike on a nine-story apartment building in Uman in the early morning of April 28. A ladder truck from the city of Cherkassy, ​​which is located several hundred kilometers from Uman, arrived to rescue those trapped under the collapse. “At the same time, people were trapped,” said Parbus. “Had we been there, some lives could have been saved.”

According to Parbus, the prices of a used ladder truck will be around 16,000 euros. You can’t buy them in Estonia, Parbus has looked at a 1996 car for sale in France, which has a strong frame.

By Monday morning, nearly 700 euros of the required amount had been collected. According to Parbus, the city administration also plans to talk to the twin cities of Hanko and Rensburg in order to put their backs together to buy a ladder truck.

Parbus could not say when the car is planned to be handed over to Uman’s rescuers. “At the first opportunity,” said Parbus.

Financial assistance can be transferred to the Haapsalu city government account EE241010602002431007 with the explanation “Uman”.

