IQ Start, one of the leading financial institutions in Mexico, announces its expansion to Colombia this year with a diversified portfolio of shares of consolidated companies in key sectors such as financial, technological, real estate, metallurgical, among others. IQ Start gives its shareholders the opportunity to participate in economic growth easily and safely.

“We are excited to offer our services to the Colombian investor community and contribute to achieving their financial objectives. We believe that Colombia is a key market for the growth and development of IQ Start and we are excited to work with new shareholders to strengthen the economic development of Latin America ”, points out Zuriel Avila MartinezCEO of IQ Start.

IQ Start’s technological service has established a solid reference in Mexico as an innovative and reliable institution that offers its clients a wide range of options to purchase stock titles that maximize their value. With its presence in Colombia, IQ Start seeks to position itself as one of the most relevant institutions in all of Latin America, through financial education and inclusion in the financial sector.

Currently, the purchase of shares is usually an exclusive process for large investors with large sums of capital, which means that few access this efficient financial model. That is why, through the IQ Start proposal, the game has been changed by making the process of buying shares easier and more accessible to anyone, even with amounts less than US$150 per share.

This firm offers extensive context and information about the companies in its portfolio, as well as analysis and monitoring tools for investors to make informed decisions. Likewise, it provides resources and support to help new shareholders better understand the process of investing in shares.