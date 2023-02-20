Against itFederico was absent from yesterday’s matchfor muscle fatigue. His condition remains unknown, as revealed last night to Sky by Maximilian: “He wasn’t well, we’ll see for Thursday, otherwise we’ll play another one”. From the words of the coach from Livorno, a possible absence of the attacker also transpires against the. Which would prove to be an important lack in the ranks of the Bianconeri. In the Europa League, after the 1-1 draw at the Stadium, the black and whites have the obligation to win and keep up the pace for 90 minutes, or maybe something more given the concrete possibility of going to extra time.

HOW TO REPLACE IT? – An absence, that of Chiesa, which would be a big tile for Allegri if he weren’t actually available. As he reports Tuttosport the Juventus coach is already thinking of some alternatives, the most popular would be the use of Filip Kostic in the role of Federico Chiesa. Alongside Dusan Vlahovic ed Angel Of Maria. However, hope is the last to die, so the Old Lady can continue to hope to have Chiesa back in the best possible way for this fundamental match for the season.

