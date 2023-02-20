KIEV – Joe Biden in Kiev, in the heart of the Ukrainian capital, on the ninth anniversary of the Maidan revolution, on the eve of the first year of the Russian invasion: the surprise visit of the American president, the smiling faces of Biden e Zelensky together in the presidential palace, the handshake and the embrace in Mykhailivska square in front of the names of the fallen of this mad Russian war, are the most powerful image of the firmness with which the West has lined up in defense of Ukraine despite the Russian threat to continuously raise the level of confrontation.