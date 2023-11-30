What will the Dodgers do in Nashville? Ohtani in the crosshairs, of course

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in the offseason following their disappointing postseason performances. Despite agreeing to a one-year deal with Jason Heyward on Monday, the team has yet to make any other significant moves.

With the Winter Meetings set to begin on Sunday, the Dodgers are expected to be linked to nearly every free agent in the market. One of the most highly-anticipated stories is whether the team can finally land the services of Shohei Ohtani, the superstar pitcher/hitter, who is a free agent this year. The Dodgers have had their eyes on Ohtani for nearly a decade, and after missing out on him previously, they are once again seen as the favorites to sign him. The entire baseball world is eagerly waiting to see if Ohtani will choose the Dodgers at the end of the Winter Meetings.

Additionally, the Dodgers are also looking to add multiple high-caliber starters to their roster. Even if they manage to sign Ohtani, the team still has significant questions in their starting rotation, with key pitchers expected to be out of action due to injuries.

In addition to starting pitching, the Dodgers are also expected to look to strengthen their offense during the offseason. Adding Ohtani to the lineup would greatly improve the team, but if they miss out on him, the Dodgers will need to find alternatives to bolster their offense.

The upcoming Winter Meetings are expected to be one of the most interesting in recent history, and the entire baseball world will be closely following the Dodgers’ moves as they aim to improve their roster for the 2024 season.