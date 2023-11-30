Actress Megan Fox Opens Up About Painful Pregnancy Complications in Exclusive Interview

Megan Fox, actress known for her role in Transformers, has opened up about the painful experiences in her life. Speaking with WWD magazine, Fox revealed one of these experiences was an ectopic pregnancy she endured before meeting her current partner Machine Gun Kelly.

The interview also saw Fox discuss her perspective on privacy, stating that while she has faced various complications throughout her life, she reserves the right to keep them private. This included her ectopic pregnancy which she kept a secret for many years. She eventually found a way to freely express these experiences, including the ectopic pregnancy, through her book of poems titled “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.”

Acknowledging the value of poetry, Fox expressed that it provides a space to experience catharsis through art. She credits this as a way to confront and express the emotional challenges she has faced.

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the uterus, typically in the fallopian tubes. According to the Mayo Clinic, this type of pregnancy typically does not continue normally and poses a threat to a woman’s life if untreated. Common symptoms for an ectopic pregnancy include vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain.

Reflecting on her experience, Fox admitted that the ectopic pregnancy she faced left lasting psychological and emotional consequences. She also recently revealed in her book that she had a miscarriage of the child Machine Gun Kelly was expecting.

Throughout her life, Fox has been open about mental and emotional health challenges, and she hopes that by sharing her experiences, she can help others navigate similar difficulties.

