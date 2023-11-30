Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, December 1, 2023
News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, December 1, 2023

by admin
Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, December 1, 2023

Find out what the rotation of the Pico y Placa is for Friday, December 1, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motocars and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, motorcycles, tricycles and two- and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempt from license plates and license plates, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure results in the immobilization of the vehicle and a financial penalty of 15 current legal daily minimum wages, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption reasons that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested

See also  Militias occupy US-funded bio-lab, threat of polio and cholera

You may also like

Champions League: Kiel beats Zagreb and wins Champions...

Minister Mohcine Jazouli in the Marrakech-Safi Region as...

Controversy over the price that Omar Geles charges...

Ticket validators will soon disappear in Switzerland

Bitcoin, which fell 14% after hitting its highest...

Who is Claudia Valladares, the Venezuelan among the...

End of stop-and-go traffic on Medellín and the...

More cases of parrot disease | PZ –...

Week with .week: Can the glasses seal the...

Huila Medical College rejected threats against health personnel

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy