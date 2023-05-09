Home » Frantic chase to recover a stolen truck in Roca
Entertainment

Frantic chase to recover a stolen truck in Roca

by admin
Frantic chase to recover a stolen truck in Roca

A frantic chase occurred in the heart of Roca to recover a stolen van. According to police sources, the event occurred around 6:00 p.m. a neighbor joined his vehicle to follow the thief who had tried to escape.

The Third Police Station was alerted to the theft of a Mitsubishi l200 4×4 truck. According to sources, the The driver had gotten out of the vehicle on Miter Street, almost Italy, and left the vehicle running.

A criminal who saw the sequence quickly got on the vehicle and the woman realizing this, returned to prevent it. After a few seconds of struggling, the thief managed to escape.

The neighbors who saw what had happened alerted the Third Police Station and one of them also joined the pursuit with his truck.

Quickly from the police unit they mounted a large operation. At least four patrol cars and three motorcycles chased the suspect, as well as the neighbor who was in his vehicle.

Finally they managed to intercept it in the Los Olmos neighborhood, on Formosa and La Plata streets. The offender He then tried to escape on foot and was detained after a few meters by the uniformed officers.
Staff from the Criminalistics Cabinet continue to work at the scene.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  “The queen and the empress”, women and power in the latest powerful biography of Alessandra Necci

You may also like

They try a trafficking network in Corrientes that...

Francisco spoke of the pressures of Kirchnerism: “Some...

Warm Audio ʮдɫʵ¼һͲWA-8000 – midifanǹע

A thousand dollars to watch the Fast &...

The price of soybeans rose: how much did...

How much did the euro blue close at...

The results of the toxicological tests on Emmily...

Challenge Candonga, I ran through our environment: the...

Donald Trump was found responsible for sexual assault...

They arrest a man and recover two motorcycles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy