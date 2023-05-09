Against toxins: how tannins in elderberry work

Elder against toxins – first indications of a protective function

The tannins contained in elderberry can also have a positive effect on our health.

Elderberry is known to contain many valuable ingredients that are said to have a positive effect on health. These ingredients also include so-called tannins, in particular ellagitannins and proanthocyanidins.

What are vegetable tanning agents?

Vegetable tannins (also called tannins) can be found in various plant components such as berries. They belong to the so-called secondary plant substances and have the task of protecting the plant from pests and microbial pathogens. “For a long time it was thought that they were unsuitable for human consumption because they can interfere with the absorption of nutrients such as iron. But it is now assumed that tannins can have a positive effect on health – in a very similar way to the plants themselves,” points out elderberry expert and naturopath Cornelia Titzmann.

Tannins have a positive effect on health

First of all: There are indications that the various vegetable tanning agents can have very different effects on the organism. In other words, not all tanning agents are the same. Rather, there are major differences in terms of the respective effect of the substance on health. Among other things, the tannins – depending on the substance – are said to have an antimicrobial, antimutagenic and anticarcinogenic effect. The ellagitannins contained in elder, for example, are said to have an anti-inflammatory effect, while proanthocyanidins mainly have antioxidant properties that ward off harmful free radicals.

This means that the substances also protect the organism from harmful influences and toxins. Some of these effects are said to have already been proven in laboratory tests. Accordingly, tannins can have an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect, strengthen the immune system and regulate blood pressure.

However, these results are only initial findings that do not yet allow any final conclusions to be drawn about the actual effect of tanning agents on human health. Further studies are required for this.

Are you looking for serious information about the elderberry as a medicinal plant and immune stimulant? Then you are right with us! We at Holunderkraft.de have created this information platform together with our expert, alternative practitioner and lecturer Cornelia Titzmann. It is intended to bring black elderberry back into focus as a proven natural remedy.

We provide you with high-quality, scientifically verified information about the elder, its history in folk medicine and its modern application in phytotherapy.

