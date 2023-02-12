Today, Sunday February 12, one of the most anticipated events for sports and music fans will take place: the Super Bowl LVII 2023. If you want to ‘patch’ to watch the broadcast of the football game and the ‘halftime show’, make a note of what time it will start and the other times.

Keep reading: The luxurious van that James Rodríguez shows off in Greece

A new edition of Super Bowlthe event that brings together American football fans to find out the winner of a new season of this sport, will take place this weekend, where Chiefs y Eagles will be measured to provide a special afternoon in the USA.

This match is one of the most followed worldwide, where the winner of the season is defined. In this meeting there will also be a new champion of the NFLsince in 2022 they were crowned los angeles ramswith a score of 20-23, being a quite emotional game.

On this occasion, the two teams that will be contesting the Super Bowl They arrive with the same form in the tournament, since they have won 16 and have lost only three games, so the best of the season will face each other. The venue to meet the winner of this match will be at the University of Phoenix in Arizona.

Although it is a very even match, there are some details that must be taken into account, such as the case of the location within the teams that are in the NFL in terms of defense, where the Chiefs appear in the twelfth box, while the set of Philadelphia is in third place.

Additionally, music fans will also be able to enjoy the Super Bowl thanks to the ‘Halftime Show’, also called ‘the halftime show’. This year, the American artist Rihanna will be leading this show. The singer will also appear Chris Stapletonwho will interpret the national anthem of the United States and Babyface will be featured with the song ‘America the Beautiful’.