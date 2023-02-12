Discover JBL Live FLEX: a new generation of wireless earphones, designed with an open stick design and featuring True Adaptive Noise Canceling and JBL Signature Sound by JBL. With JBL Live FLEX you can enjoy perfect noise cancellation without having to wear an in-ear design and experience immersive audio with JBL Spatial Sound.

“ We’ve done extensive research into the ultimate comfort of wireless earbuds. Because of this, we know that an open ear stick design is one of the most popular in the wireless earbud category. However, good noise cancellation has always been a challenge with this design. At JBL, we want to offer consumers a wide range of wireless headphones with the latest technology in all models. JBL Live FLEX offers the unique combination of an open stick design and our True Adaptive Noise Canceling technology. Noise canceling automatically adjusts to your environment and your movements, even if the headset doesn’t fit all the way into your ear.”

The 12mm neodymium drivers ensure excellent sound quality regardless of the device used. Since the earphones are equipped with as many as 6 microphones, making phone calls becomes completely noise-free. Plus, with JBL Live Flex you can use your favorite voice assistant.

Optimize your audio experience by performing the ear canal test using the JBL Headphones app. Here you can customize the ANC. It’s also easy to set up a personalized hearing profile with HARMAN’s advanced Personi-Fi 2.0 for the ultimate personalized audio performance.

JBL Live FLEX features:

Open stick design for perfect comfort

True Adaptive Noise Canceling with 17 different ANC filters and ambient noise

High-fidelity 12mm neodymium dynamic drivers powered by JBL Signature Sound

Personalized audio experience with Personi-Fi 2.0

Immersive JBL Spatial Sound from any source or device

Up to 40 hours of listening without ANC (up to 8 hours in the earphones and an additional 32 hours in the case) or up to 30 hours of listening with ANC (up to 6 hours in the earphones and an additional 24 hours in the case).

Qi compatible wireless charging

6 microphones for quiet conversations thanks to dual beamforming microphones on each earbud

IP54 waterproof and sweatproof earphones and IPX2 in the charging case

Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio compatibile*

Multipoint connection to connect multiple devices at the same time

Other features available through the JBL Headphones app

Prezzo 149€

* Available via software updates in the JBL Headphones app at a later stage.

JBL Live FLEX come in JBL’s latest environmentally friendly packaging.

The JBL Live FLEX earphones will be available in Italy from February 2023 in black, blue, silver and pink.