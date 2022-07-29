Concerts, meetings, theater, shows. Here are some of the weekend events.

The lights come on again on the stage of the Maiano Festival for the expected concert tomorrow by Litfiba, protagonists of a stage of their “L’Ultimo Girone” the tour with which the legendary band bids farewell to the scenes. The concert starts at 9.30 pm, tickets on the Ticketone circuit.

The contemporary fairy tale of festival Maravee circus keep on. Tonight, at 9 pm at the Castle of Colloredo in Monte Albano, “The Circus of Ideas”, theatrical recital written by Sabrina Zannier – creator and artistic director of the festival – starring the actress Serena Di Blasio.

Always today, on the big stage of Where Mediterranee 2022in the arena of the Castle of Gradisca d’Isonzo, Willie Peyote will go up at 9.30 pm with his brand new “Precaria orchestra Sabauda live concerts tour”.

A weekend of music without borders with the great protagonists of No Borders music festivalin Tarvisio, (Fusine lakes) in an explosive mix of percussive art, Italian songwriting and popular style: at 8.30 today Trilok Gurtu & Arke ‘String Quartet will perform, tomorrow it will be Mannarino’s turn at 2 pm and on Sunday the acoustic live by Brunori Sas always at 2pm.

Tomorrow, at 9 pm in the Stadtlohn square, the grand finale of San Vito jazz 2022 with the concert Spirit of Mingus by Roberto Ottaviano. On stage the international formation Eternal Love Quintet (Marco Colonna on clarinets, Alexander Hawkins on piano, Giovanni Maier on double bass and Zeno De Rossi on drums, as well as Ottaviano himself on soprano sax).

Expected tonight for the review Stages in the Parks, the first of the three events held in Parco Piuma (Gorizia) in the name of Nova Gorica-Gorizia 2025. At 20.30 the concert of the big band from Nova Gorica. On stage the singer Tatjana Miheli and the singer-songwriter Paola Rossato.

Today, at 5.30 pm, in the setting of Villa di Toppo Florio, in Buttrio, the third edition of the TreeArt festival which brings together culture, art, scientific dissemination and sustainability. Massimo Cirri opens and presents the “Carta di Buttrio”. This is followed by the Arearea contemporary dance company with “Estate”, the varnish of the exhibition “Naturografie” and the permanent installation Innesti, by the artist Roberto Ghezzi.

In the sounds of places proposes “Meadows in music – Green waves – Mediterranean Ireland”, tomorrow at 7, in a place to be discovered inside the Cormor Park in Campoformido. The Irish music and atmosphere are the protagonists, played with the instruments of the Celtic and Gaelic tradition. Concert, organized in collaboration with Folkest.

New musical events in Chiusaforte on Forte Col Badin, organized by Slou cooperative society with the artistic direction of Luca d’Agostino for Widespread jazz club extensions in collaboration with Ebike’n’tronics. Sunday, starting at 12, space for the original and standard compositions of Afro-American music with Mauro Costantini and Simone Serafini Duet.

Monfalcone GEOgrafie – the now consolidated literary festival promoted by the Municipality of Monfalcone in collaboration with the Pordenonelegge.it Foundation – proposes a new appointment today with the scenic reading “Pier Paolo Pasolini and the tale of the Adriatic”. The reading is accompanied by musical comments, is curated by Massimo De Grassi and created by Claudio Moretti and Federico Scridel, Teatro Incerto. The appointment is at 6 pm in the Garden of the Municipal Library of Monfalcone.

Flea market he takes his leave today from Val Colvera with a big farewell party that will see the circus groups that have followed one another all these days performing along the streets of Frisanco. Starting at 8 pm, the artists will reach the parking of Palazzo Pognici for the final show. At the end, from 11.30 pm, party with live music at the Val Colvera campsite.