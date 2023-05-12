What to do in case of an earthquake in Colombia? Recommendations of the Colombian Geological Service

In recent months, Colombia has registered a series of earthquakes that have aroused concern among its inhabitants. Seismology experts point out that the explanation of the seismic activity in the country is due to the geographical location, specifically, in the interaction zone of the Nazca tectonic plate and that of South America. These movements are what generate earthquakes and earthquakes.

In addition, seismic activity is intensified by the presence of geological faults in Colombian territory, especially in the Andean region. The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reports that these events are common and that telluric movements with different magnitudes can be expected at any time of the year.

Given this situation, it is important that the population is prepared and knows what to do in the event of an earthquake. The SGC recommends following these security measures:

Recommendations in case of earthquakes:

Stay calm and stay in a safe place, away from windows and objects that could fall. Take cover under a sturdy table or door, if possible. If you are on the street, stay away from light poles and buildings, and do not run. Do not use the elevators during the earthquake or immediately after it. If you are driving, stop in a safe place and wait for the earthquake to pass.

What to have at home in case of earthquakes:

A first aid kit with medicines, bandages, gauze and other necessary items. An emergency kit with drinking water, non-perishable food, flashlight and batteries, radio, cell phone charger, and other essentials. Furniture and electrical appliances well fastened and fixed to the wall to prevent them from falling during an earthquake. Fire extinguisher. A copy of important personal and family documents in a safe and accessible place.

