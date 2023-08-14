What was the team that Carlos Antonio Vélez mentioned that does not have fans?

A new day of football has resulted in the opinions of Carlos Antonio Velezwho through his opinion space, ‘Palabras mayores’, referred to what was experienced on date 5 of Colombian professional football, in which one of the protagonists of the day was América de Cali.

Within what he analyzed during the day, the sports journalist referred to the moment that the scarlet team is experiencing, which does not take off in the BetPlay League, after a new defeat against DIM at home 3-1, the second against a Paisa team in this second semester, after the defeat against Nacional by the same score, at Pascual Guerrero.

Despite the fact that he highlighted the great goal of Edwin Cardonawho also He assured that he will reach the Colombia de Mayores team due to the alleged closeness of Lucas Jaramillo (his representative) with Néstor LorenzoVélez focused on the tactical operation and the statements that the coach, Lucas González, gave after the game.

The mention of an FPC team that for Carlos Antonio Vélez does not have fans

“…González is confused, since the situation he is experiencing is different. Before he was in a team with no pressure, which also has no fans, because he doesn’t, a club with a lot of fans ”Vélez said, about his time at Águilas Doradas and about what happened in the match against DIM, which confirmed the bad start of the tournament for cali america.