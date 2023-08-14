Friuli Venezia Giulia can be visited on historic trains: from 5 August to 17 December there will be 21 appointments to travel aboard vintage carriages, visit localities and reach the most significant regional events at fixed and promotional rates.

How to visit Friuli Venezia Giulia on historic trains

Experience the emotion and atmosphere of the 1930s carriages, the so-called “Centoporte”, with shiny wooden sitting areas and window curtains, equipped with a luggage compartment and hatbox and drawn by steam, electric or diesel locomotives: traveling on board of a historic train to reach an event or a location is “an experience within an experience”, which it will be possible to test to visit Friuli Venezia Giulia from 5 August to 17 December.

From Unesco sites to the most beautiful villages in Italy, from itineraries along the border stories to historical re-enactments, festivals, food and wine events and even major sporting events such as the Barcolana: there are many opportunities to discover an area rich in proposals dedicated to history, natural beauty, tradition and food and wine, traveling by an original but also more sustainable way and in the name of “slow tourism”.

After the great success encountered in 2018 and 2019, the initiative was revived this year thanks to a renewed collaboration between the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and FS Foundation and with the operational technical support of PromoTurismoFVG, with the dual objective of promoting the territory but also of encouraging rail transport in favor of a slower and more sustainable tourism model, thanks to a wide and quality offer, at a special rate and the possibility of taking a bicycle with you.

The events of the historic kidneys in Friuli in August

Start the month on Tempus Express, a historic train that will reach Gemona del Friuli station from Trieste on 5 August in the afternoon for the medieval re-enactment Tempus est Jocundum. Every year in August, the Friulian city takes a dive into the past and is repopulated with medieval figures and environments such as knights and splendid ladies, but also fire eaters, artisans in their markets and taverns and numerous dance and theater performances in all the squares . Once you arrive at the Gemona del Friuli station, some shuttles will take passengers to the historic center in the heart of the event.

Sunday 6 August the historic train Treno Natura will leave from Sacile to arrive at Cornino station, locality on the shores of the homonymous lake characterized by transparent and blue-green waters, from which, via a bus service, it will be possible to reach an altitude of 800 meters and the plateau of Monte Prât.

Waiting for the participants there will be specialized guides who will accompany the group along a walking route full of naturalistic beauties and characterized by various paths with suggestive glimpses of the alpine river Tagliamento and the Arzino stream, while in the afternoon a guided tour of the Natural Reserve of Lake Cornino is scheduled, one of the most interesting environments in the entire Alpine arc for birdwatching and for the observation of birds of prey, in particular griffon vultures.

Sunday 20 August the Border train, pulled by an electric locomotive, which will connect Trieste to Palmanova, a fortress-city built by the Republic of Venice and known for its nine-pointed star-shaped plan, then to Gradisca d’Isonzo up to Redipuglia, along an itinerary on the thread of history linked to the symbolic cities that have marked the border: Palmanova, preserved in extraordinary conditions, a model of an ideal Renaissance city and military architecture and today a Unesco site, will be the first stop where passengers can take part in a free guided tour dedicated to the theme of border resistance; the journey continues for Sacred and from there with shuttles up to Please like d’Isonzo, counted among the most beautiful villages in Italy, for a visit to the Documentary Museum and its castle, retracing the patrol walkways along the 15th-16th century walls; finally we reach Redipuglia in the heart of the Carso and the territories where the most intense pages of the First World War were written, and where a guided tour of the Great War museum and the Shrine will be organised.

Instead, it will be linked to the event “Knife in celebration” on Train of the blades, which on Sunday 27 August will take passengers from Treviso to Maniago, a city famous throughout the world for its blacksmiths and the production of knives and tools, on the occasion of the great annual event dedicated to the best blacksmithing and cutlery art with the possibility of visiting shops and stalls, tasting typical specialties and enjoying many moments of entertainment and shows. www.turismofvg.it/it/trenistorici/treno-delle-lame.

The historic trains of Friuli from September to December 2023

In September there will be five dates to travel on a historic train in Friuli Venezia Giulia. It begins on Sunday 3 with the train of the most beautiful villages in Italy, by steam locomotive and departure from Gemona del Friuli towards the stations of Sacile-Budoia and Meduno to discover two of the most beautiful villages in Italy: Polcenigo, with the Unesco pile-dwelling site of Palù di Livenza and its historic “Sagra dei cesti”, and Toppo, in the municipality of Travesio, a rural village which preserves the remains of its medieval castle; steam will also be the locomotive of the historic train for Friuli Doc which on 10 September will connect Trieste to Udine to immerse yourself in the great annual festival dedicated to food and wine and discover the most authentic aspects and flavors of the culture of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

As well as that of Train between abbeys, vineyards and hills, that on Sunday 17 September will take passengers from Trieste to the Cormons Grape Festival and to Rosazzo for a visit to the Abbey; on 24 September it will be the turn of the Treno Gusti di Frontiera, a diesel “Centoporte” that will connect the regional capital tothe city of Gorizia where the largest food and wine event in the Triveneto area takes place every year, “Gusti di Frontiera”, with more than 100 culinary stands from all over the world and a rich schedule of cultural and entertainment initiatives.

On September 30, however, the will come into operation Comics train, from Gorizia to Pordenone and from Treviso to Pordenone, opportunity to visit the “Paff! International Museum of Comics” where free guided tours will be organized for passengers of the historic train.

The month of October opens with a double appointment linked to agri-food events: on 1st October the Train between Alpine valleys and abbeys will leave from Trieste to get to Carnia from where passengers will reach Moggio Udinese by shuttle for a guided tour of the abbey and then continue towards Resiutta, to immerse themselves in the Agriculture Festival. Also on 1st October, the Autumn Flavors Train will connect Treviso to Cavasso Nuovo for the Cavasso Nuovo Red Onion Festival.

The historic train will be active on Sunday 8 October Barcolana train express with the Udine-Trieste connection on the occasion of the regatta, while on Saturday 14 October the “Art and Food” train will leave from Nova Gorica and Gorizia, as well as from Treviso to reach the “Art and Food” event in Pordenone. On Sunday 15 October, the ancient apple train will welcome passengers on board departing from Treviso for Frisanco, with a stop in Maniago, for the Ancient Apple Festival.

On October 22 it will be possible to reach the Venzone Pumpkin Festival starting from Trieste aboard an electric locomotive Centoporte. The autumn train in the “Pedemontana del Friuli” closes the month, which on Sunday 29 October will retrace the tracks of the Pedemontana railway from Sacile to Meduno, pulled by a historic steam locomotive through evocative landscapes.

In November there will be two appointments dedicated to the Great War, the first on Saturday 4 with the connection from Trieste to Redipuglia, to celebrate the day of national unity and the armed forces, while on Sunday 5 November the Great War Train, hauled by a steam locomotive, will leave Udine in the direction of Forgaria nel Friuli, stopping at Cornino and Pinzano al Tagliamento stations touching the places affected by the First World War.

Sunday 12 November closes the month Cheese train from Sacile to Gemona, where the historic food and wine festival dedicated to dairy products and agricultural traditions will take place.

The last two dates in December will be dedicated to pre-Christmas traditions: Tuesday 5 December the Krampus train will leave Trieste for Tarvisio on the occasion of the feast of San Nicola and the traditional masked exit of the Krampus through the streets of the city, while on 17 December the train of cribs and Christmas markets will connect Gemona del Friuli to Poffabro for a visit to the cribs, it will continue to Polcenigo – with a stop in Maniago – and then to Sacile – Budoia station – for an itinerary focused on discovering the villages with a visit to the typical cribs and Christmas markets.

Tickets and fares for historic trains in Friuli

The initiative is proposed to a promotional price and fixed rate, regardless of the length of the route travelled. The price of the return ticket on electric or diesel locomotive trains is 10 euros for adults, children from 4 to 12 years of age pay 5 euros, while those under the age of 4 travel for free.

It is also possible to purchase one way or only the return journey at the price of 5 euros for adults and 2.50 euros for children from 4 to 12 years of age. For trains with steam locomotives, the return price for adults is 15 euros and 7.50 euros for children from 4 to 12 years of age. Seat reservations are not possible. Tickets are on sale through all Trenitalia channels: online at www.trenitalia.com, at ticket offices and self-services in railway stations and authorized travel agencies. Trenitalia provides assistance to Fondazione FS customers via email trestorici@fondazionefs.it and no. by telephone +39 335 6854091

Info: Who

Photo: PromoFVG

