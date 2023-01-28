Home News What’s the matter with being able to work 384 days this year? – Minnan Net
What's the matter with being able to work 384 days this year?

The seventh day of the Lunar New Year is the first working day of the Year of the Rabbit. A new start, clean up your mood, cheer yourself up, go forward bravely, and wish everyone gets what they want, but this year your working hours will be longer.

According to astronomy science experts, this year’s Lunar Year of the Rabbit has a total of 384 days due to the “leap February”. In this regard, some netizens joked that those who like to work are blessed, and they can work for 384 days in the Year of the Rabbit.

China is the first country in the world to have an accurate calendar, and the development of the calendar is very rich. In order to make the calendar take into account the relationship between the sun, the moon and the earth, and coordinate the number of days between the two, our ancients artificially stipulated the “intercalation method”.

The currently used intercalation method is “nineteen years and seven leaps”. In every nineteen years, there are twelve common years (twelve months per year); there are seven leap years (thirteen months per year); Disjointed, add one month every two to three years.

The date of the Chinese Lunar New Year is the first day of the first month of the yin-yang calendar. This year (Guimao Year) happens to be a leap year, so there are 13 months in this year, and the total number of days in a year becomes 384 days.

Original title: 7 days to cross the catastrophe on the hot search!Good luck starting on the seventh day of the Lunar New Year: You can work 384 days this year. Do you want to go to work?

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin

