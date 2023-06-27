Wheels in the history of Aci in Carpineti – Emilia-Romagna

A day between cars and historical re-enactments.

(ANSA) – CARPINETI, JUNE 26 – The stage of Ruote nella Storia which took place in the Reggio Emilia area met with great success and enthusiasm. The participants, as in the spirit that animates each appointment of the event organized by ACI Storico and the Automobile Club of Italy, experienced moments of sharing and actual tours through history.



An important contribution to the success of the day was the collaboration of the Automobile Club Reggio Emilia, chaired by Marco Franzoni and directed by Cesare Zotti. On this occasion, the collaboration of Amici dei Motori was also precious, which organized the 13th Carpineti Historic Car Rally in synergy with the Wheels in History event.



“I am very satisfied with the great participation and the welcome”, said the President of AC Reggio Emilia Franzoni.



Participation was very active, with no less than 87 cars taking part in the event dedicated to vintage cars, protagonists of evocative tours to rediscover unique places of our national heritage. Among the cars, a 1949 Buick, most likely one of the very few (if not the only) models present in Italy and then also a legendary Giulietta driven by the President of AC Reggio Emilia.



“A beautiful day and event with great participation”, underlined the President of Amici dei Motori Stefano Fontanesi. “I renew my availability for maximum future collaboration – said the mayor of Carpineti, Tiziano Borghi – for an ever better realization of the event”.



For the 2023 season, Ruote nella Storia has its next appointment on 30 June, 1 and 2 July in Rieti, 1 and 2 July in Bari, again on 1 July in the Modena Apennines and 2 July in Macugnaga. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

