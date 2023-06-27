Apple Arcade has 300 rich games for you to play!Put on the “most powerful sneakers in history” and play “NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition”

This week’s high temperature special report is so hot that it is smoky, and there are crowds of people everywhere, why not play games at home! Put on the “most powerful sneakers in history” to play a game of “NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition” and gallop the court to burn your fighting spirit! Is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finished? Try the latest adventure development game “Jet Dragon” to experience the dragon racing game soaring in the sky. Apple Arcade provides more than 300 rich and high-quality game choices, whether you are away from home or playing at home, you can play non-stop on any Apple device!

A few days ago, Apple Arcade cooperated with The Shoe Surgeon, the top custom-made sneaker brand in the United States. It is famous for its high-quality customization. Justin Bieber and LeBron James are both lovers! The Shoe Surgeon, known as the “Sneaker Surgeon”, specially crafted unique and original limited shoes for “NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition”, and designed “the most powerful sneaker in history!” Not only incorporating the characteristics and essence of the NBA, but also the inspiration for this sneaker From the 40 players in the “Hall of Fame” mode in the game and all the superb skills of their careers, and designed with smooth white nubuck leather and delicate orange-red gradient paint, it also has the diverse spirit of Apple Arcade. The details all show a strong momentum, which must be the focus of the whole game! “The Most Powerful Sneakers in History” is available for download in the game. Now join Apple Arcade to experience “NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition”, and quickly change into equipment to swipe super crazy data.

GREZZO, a Japanese game developer who has developed and produced many popular games such as “Legend of Zelda” series and “Luigi’s Mansion” in the past, will launch the latest dragon game this time, and get ready to travel through time and space into Venerusa with “Jet Dragon” World, embark on an inspiring adventure where you can form a clan, train and train dragons, and soar through the skies. In this immersive dragon race game, players will encounter powerful opponents and make strategic moves with the ultimate goal of success. With intuitive controls, captivating races, and challenging quests, players must train and develop their dragons, using skill and determination to unleash their potential for victory in this epic journey.

In addition, Apple Arcade will launch new games and updated content every week, including “LEGO BRAWLS”, “Goat Simulator+”, “Cooking Mama: Cuisine!”, “Football Manager 2023 Touch”, “JellyCar Worlds”, ” Simon’s Cat — Story Time and Solitaire Stories.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming platform launched by Apple. Enjoy completely no ads, no interruptions, no in-app purchases, unlimited play of more than 300 games, and new content every week. As long as NT$170 per month, you can play online and offline, and you can also play on your usual iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

