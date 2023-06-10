“When talking about corruption, there are no flags. He who steals has to pay”, Ernesto Castro

During the study of the proposal for the Special Law for Municipal Restructuring, which seeks a reduction from 262 to 44 mayors’ offices, the deputy president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, assured that the Executive’s initiative seeks to promote transparency, accountability and reducing the risk of corruption and waste in the country.

“It is not fair that the public official who handles people’s money is stealing it. The corruption that has occurred in our country for years has affected us in terms of health, education, security and the economy,” said Castro, in the Political Commission.

Likewise, the deputy added: “In this Assembly, we approved an initiative so that acts of corruption no longer prescribe. The trap they had before was that they could steal, no matter how many years passed, but that’s not the case anymore. When talking about corruption, there are no flags. The one who steals has to pay, no matter when he did it.