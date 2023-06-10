learn how to set up your own space

A movie theater at home is the dream of many people. Maybe it’s yours too. After all, everyone likes to enjoy movie projection with immersive audio in a well-decorated and comfortable environment. The question is, for that, you need to know what to do.

This is because it is necessary to invest in home theater and the appropriate equipment, think about the decoration of environments like this and also how to have the best entertainment at home.

Understand all the details on how to set up and decorate a home cinema room to make the most of it.

Check out what you will read here:

What are the advantages of having a home cinema room?

The advantages of having a home cinema room are:

More confort;

More practicality, because you have everything you need in one place – even a bar at home;

Higher sound quality, with immersive audio;

Image quality equal to that of professional cinemas;

Strengthening family ties, as you can hold various entertainment gatherings at home;

Security;

Sophistication, with the decoration of environments reflecting your personality.

Thus, having a home theater at home is a way to offer good times to all your family and friends. This ensures that you create unique memories.

How to choose the ideal place to set up your cinema room?

Living room that turns into a cinema room, with projector and projection screen.

The ideal place to set up your movie theater is a comfortable environment that allows you to install furniture, adjust lighting and sound. It is possible to make a renovation so that the space is even more similar to the common model of area for this type of entertainment. However, only one adaptation can also be performed.

That is, there are no specific rules to follow. It all depends on what you need. This means that it is possible to implement this space both in a luxury home and in a small apartment, as in the image above.

In practice, you can have a house with a specific environment for the home theater or share this space with the living room. In the latter case, the cinema alternative is activated only when necessary.

How to make a home cinema room?

Full home cinema room.

To make a home cinema, you need to have all the equipment and items installed, in addition to objects that ensure comfort. So, it’s worth investing in chairs, sofas, armchairs, ottomans, stools and other objects that allow you, your family and friends to be well accommodated.

It is still important to pay attention to other aspects. See the useful tips when making a home cinema room:

Choose a high-quality TV, which is a smart TV model, with an HD, full HD or ultra HD screen and the right size for the environment;

Select a good audio system, which will require a better home theater depending on the environment;

Buy comfortable and quality sofa and armchairs. The choice depends on what space allows;

Be especially careful with lighting. Use blackout curtains and indirect light, in a warmer color. Installation can be done on the ceiling or on the wall and lampshades and light fixtures can be used;

Invest in home theater accessories. For example, a popcorn machine, a coffee machine, a bar for drinks, a minibar and whatever else you want.

How to ensure sound quality in a home cinema room?

Regarding the audio system, it is worth knowing that smaller spaces require a 5.1 system, which has 5 speakers and a subwoofer. A larger, isolated environment will require something better, 7.1 or higher.

Remember to install the boxes spread out and even on the ceiling. Still place at the back to create a better surround effect.

Now, if the room is small, a quality soundbar is enough, because it emulates 3.1 and 5.1 surround sound. It is still possible to purchase a home theater with bluetooth connection to create an audio system even without using the TV.

With regard to acoustics, some materials that help with acoustic insulation are wood, upholstery and carpets. In turn, it is important to avoid glass, mirrors and cold floors, which impair the experience in this regard.

Another option is to place the foam as a wall covering. It helps prevent sound from leaking into other rooms.

What to buy for a home cinema?

Home theater in front of a television.

To have a home cinema, buy projector, screens and audio system. These are the basic equipment required for you to set up this space in a residential property, see the example in the image above.

In addition, some objects help to have more comfort, such as cups, mugs and buckets of popcorn to eat and drink at will.

Considering all this context, see what you will need to buy to have your home cinema room:

TV or projector. The first offers a simpler experience, but the second requires good space, lighting and open space;

Home theater, which will ensure immersive audio;

Lighting, with installation of blackout curtains and dimming lights;

Air conditioning system, to be more comfortable when the environment is completely closed;

Acoustic insulation system.

How to create the perfect environment for a home theater?

Home theater room with white beanbags.

Here are tips for creating the perfect environment for a home theater:

Invest in a good couch that doesn’t get in the way of circulation. It is worth investing in a retractable model;

Place additional items, such as armchairs, ottomans and chaises, including to recline the legs or support the feet, see the example in the image above;

Implement a blackout curtain to create the ideal environment;

Insert a lamp to have indirect light and create a more intimate atmosphere;

Use a rug to bring more comfort and warmth, and also help with acoustic insulation;

Use a rack with a hollow door to hide all electronic equipment;

Leave the speakers built into the crown molding or choose a soundbar, if space is small;

Keep the TV some distance from the sofa and 1.5 meters from the floor;

Use more fabric on objects, both to ensure comfort and to improve audio;

Place LED strips to create indirect lighting.

How to deploy controls and automation in the home theater?

Home automations controlled through a mobile app.

To deploy controls and automation in the home theater, you need to invest in home automation. In this way, with a few clicks, it is possible to access the lighting, air conditioning and sound system, as in the example in the image above.

Understand how you can benefit from technology:

Audio and video: subwoofers, amplifiers, receivers and multiroom systems let you feel like you’re part of what you’re watching;

Lighting and air conditioning: it is possible to customize the ambient light, from intensity to brightness, and regulate the temperature with a tap on the cell phone screen;

Internet and multimedia: favors the multimedia experience, guaranteeing the maximum in interactivity.

To ensure this automation, the equipment must be connected to a control center. Access to it occurs through a device with internet access, such as a touch screen display or smartphone.

Another possibility is the voice command, which allows you to activate objects from a distance. Typically, this project requires installation by an expert. However, you can also deploy these controls yourself.

