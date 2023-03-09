Likewise, she left a message to Colombian women and encouraged them to continue being guardians of peace in their territories.

for his part Bibiana Aido Almagro, representative of UN Women Colombia He also spoke of the importance of strengthening these spaces.

“These are women who are truly committed to fighting for peace, with leadership, with stories of hope that show that when women come together they achieve better and greater lasting results for peace, justice and democracy.

How many women are in the documentary?

A total of 45 women participated: 30 from different territories and 15 from the national level. For the documentary, she spoke with women from regions ranging from the Caribbean, to the Amazonian foothills, from the snow-capped mountains to the plains, the Colombian southwest, the Pacific, as well as with the women who have thought and rethought these issues from the big cities. .

Some of the territories that appear in the documentary are: Nariño, Cauca, Chocó, Antioquia, Sucre, Bogotá, Santander, Putumayo.

One of them is Martha Contreras, a woman who was one of the victims of Marco Tulio Pérez Guzmán, alias ‘El Oso’, a former paramilitary commander who managed, along with other brave compañeras, to bring their case to justice and be heard:

“The message that I want to leave everyone on this tape is the learning that the process left us, and we want to leave high the name of the women of Libertad, of the Sucreña women who were raped, abused and displaced from our territory and today we are the reason of improvement”, Contreras mentioned, inviting everyone to see this portrait with which they hope to inspire many other people in Colombia and the world.

Other women who took part are the mothers of the false positives, the indigenous guard and also women peace signatories such as Victoria Sandino who stressed that as long as life allowed her, she would always be fighting on the right side:

“For me, working for women really means a commitment to peace, to the territories and well on the stage that corresponds to me, in this fight, in this history, at this moment it will always be by the side of women,” he concluded. saying.

Colombians will be able to see this documentary from this Thursday, March 9, until March 14, in different cinemas in the country.