July 30, 2022 10:06 am

When you arrive in Cinecittà you pass through a concierge, built in the early twentieth century Italian rationalist style that seems to prepare visitors for a journey into the past. The majority of visitors, about a hundred thousand a year, come precisely for this. Cinecittà extends over more than forty hectares on the outskirts of Rome and houses the Italian Museum of Audiovisual and Cinema, where you can visit a permanent exhibition of the illustrious history of Cinecittà itself, and another entirely dedicated to Federico Fellini, conceived by his protégé Dante Ferretti.

Beyond the hangars of the 19 soundstages, tourists can wander through the narrow streets and permanent sets of Cinecittà. The largest is a fiberglass reproduction of an ancient Roman city, complete with an amphitheater and triumphal arch. It’s a reminder of the studio’s glory days, in the late 1950s and early 1960s, when it was used to make epic films such as Ben How e Cleopatra. Thanks to this it has earned the nickname of “Hollywood on the Tiber”.

Until recently, says the CEO of Cinecittà, Nicola Maccanico, “this was a place where people came to experience the history of cinema and where, every now and then, someone came to shoot a film”. The directors were mostly Italian or of Italian origin, like Martin Scorsese, who shot here Gangs of New Yorkor Anthony Minghella, who chose Cinecittà for The English patient. But all of this could drastically change.

Total immersion

In absolute terms, Italy is destined to become the main beneficiary of the European Union post-pandemic relaunch fund (pnrr): it should receive, or borrow at subsidized rates, more than two hundred billion euros. Of these, 260 million have been allocated to significantly improve and enlarge Cinecittà. “The production of films, series and documentaries is experiencing a dizzying growth,” said the minister of culture Dario Franceschini. “We must be ready”.